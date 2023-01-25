Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,203 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Micron Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,858,726. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

