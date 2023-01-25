Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $285.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been given a $285.00 price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Microsoft to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.82.

Microsoft stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.39. The stock had a trading volume of 30,073,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,316,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.53.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

