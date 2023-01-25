MiL.k One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.92 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $73.69 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00399440 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,609.34 or 0.28037725 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00574597 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,883,566 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

