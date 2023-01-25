Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC Has $1.16 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,403 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 18.1% of Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC owned about 1.49% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,161,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $100.28 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $112.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.88.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

