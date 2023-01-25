Mitsui & Co., Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $89.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham expects that the industrial products company will earn $89.24 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s current full-year earnings is $91.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 earnings at $81.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $88.56 EPS.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $24.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $26.82 billion during the quarter.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 1.2 %
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile
Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY)
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Verizon Puts In A Bottom
- Should You Bet Against The Nasdaq 100 With This Inverse ETF?
- Can Coty Stock Emerge in 2023 With Upside
- Insiders Buy Archer Aviation, Is This Stock About To Take Off?
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.