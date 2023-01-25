Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Cuts Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lowered its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700,000 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up about 0.9% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $11,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 1,291,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,992,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

