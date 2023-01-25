MiX Telematics (MIXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.94 million. On average, analysts expect MiX Telematics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MiX Telematics Stock Down 4.1 %
NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 47,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,559. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $175.59 million, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. State Street Corp bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)
- Insiders Buy Archer Aviation, Is This Stock About To Take Off?
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.