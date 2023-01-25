MiX Telematics (MIXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.94 million. On average, analysts expect MiX Telematics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 47,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,559. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $175.59 million, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.83.

In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,659,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $48,202.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,259,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,941.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,957,920 shares of company stock worth $583,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. State Street Corp bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

