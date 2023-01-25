Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Trading Down 4.9%

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.77. 34,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 16,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Mondee in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Mondee in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Mondee Trading Up 3.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54.

Insider Activity

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,348,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,725,345.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 40,800 shares of company stock worth $348,868.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondee

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOND. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee during the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mondee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee in the third quarter valued at about $696,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondee Company Profile

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

