Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,461 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,530 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 164.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,387 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $92,548,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $64.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

