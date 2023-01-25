Mondelez International (MDLZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Mondelez International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.07- EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, analysts expect Mondelez International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.84. 5,019,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average is $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

