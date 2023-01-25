Monero Market Cap Reaches $3.08 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and $85.90 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $168.95 or 0.00746436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,633.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.00387259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00093959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.54 or 0.00567927 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00187427 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00196952 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,231,439 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

