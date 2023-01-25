Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Acquires 694,581 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,352,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,581 shares during the period. Envista accounts for about 2.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 2.05% of Envista worth $108,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 10.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 37,050 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 38.7% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVST. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Envista Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.03. 255,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Envista had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

