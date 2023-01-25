Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 27.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 130,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 27,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 479,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 3.0 %

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. 5,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.