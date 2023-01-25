Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $61.66 Million Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,901 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $61,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMC traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.60 and its 200-day moving average is $163.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

