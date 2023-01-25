Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $71.48 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,982,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,111 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for about 1.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $71,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,429. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 553.87%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.