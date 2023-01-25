Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Increases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $21,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BEPC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.11. 105,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,502. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.