Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases 4,172 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,835 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $60,645,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 196.8% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 610,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,220,000 after acquiring an additional 404,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.73.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DLR traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,178. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

