Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $38,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 633.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. 178,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,457. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

