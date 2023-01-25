Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Hits $243.89 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $243.89 million and $8.45 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00076905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00057223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00024551 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 552,400,302 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

