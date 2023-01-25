Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $250.71 million and $8.59 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00077287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00058132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00024911 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 552,427,314 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

