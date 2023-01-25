Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,010 shares of company stock worth $29,085,716 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.99.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.71. The company had a trading volume of 859,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,536,363. The stock has a market cap of $160.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.86.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

