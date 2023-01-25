Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) vs. ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Movano and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A -121.62% -104.63% ADM Tronics Unlimited -33.97% -68.41% -35.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.2% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Movano shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Movano has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Movano and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$21.77 million ($0.87) -1.98 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.21 million 1.68 -$1.38 million ($0.02) -4.00

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher revenue and earnings than Movano. ADM Tronics Unlimited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Movano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ADM Tronics Unlimited beats Movano on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design. It is also developing non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure monitoring features to its technology platform. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronics, Chemical, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. It also provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. In addition, the company offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Further, it provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products, as well as medical electronic therapeutic technology. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

