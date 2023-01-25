MovieBloc (MBL) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $49.18 million and approximately $17.07 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00398993 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,359.68 or 0.28006346 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00597014 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,425,706,222 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars.

