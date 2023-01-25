Murphy Oil (MUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.51 million. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,057. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $58,110.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $379,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,993.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,754 shares of company stock worth $10,615,495 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

