Nano (XNO) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00003457 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $104.55 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,694.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00387870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.78 or 0.00752563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00094046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.63 or 0.00571232 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00186310 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.