Nasdaq (NDAQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Nasdaq to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.92. 3,356,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,766. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,784. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Redburn Partners began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
