Nasdaq (NDAQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Nasdaq to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.92. 3,356,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,766. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.96. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,784. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 43,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,593,000 after acquiring an additional 518,400 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 574,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,544,000 after buying an additional 382,860 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 567,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,157,000 after buying an additional 374,327 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 484,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,643,000 after buying an additional 312,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,234,000 after buying an additional 295,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Redburn Partners began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

