Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 5,370 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $223,177.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,055.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $324,784.60.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $103,783.20.

On Friday, December 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $70,218.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. 1,481,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,353. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 109.07% and a negative net margin of 70.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 21.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after buying an additional 1,534,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,258,000 after purchasing an additional 371,740 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,955,000 after purchasing an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 40.4% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,277,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,784,000 after purchasing an additional 655,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

