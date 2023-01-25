Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Up 8%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) shot up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $44.20. 681,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,523,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $210.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 70.34% and a negative return on equity of 109.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $70,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,546,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $70,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,475 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natera by 20.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 215.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Natera by 80.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,049 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

