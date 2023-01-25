National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.12.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$62.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$62.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.02. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$45.23 and a one year high of C$63.55.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.70 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

