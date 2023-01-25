NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.54

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NBMI opened at GBX 74.20 ($0.92) on Wednesday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 70.80 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 89.57 ($1.11). The company has a market cap of £164.49 million and a P/E ratio of 1,490.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 73.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.03.
About NB Global Monthly Income Fund
