NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 6.3% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.33 or 0.00010334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $172.80 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00074585 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00024213 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001963 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 849,540,081 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 849,540,081 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.58205331 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $249,307,984.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

