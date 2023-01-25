Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €51.00 ($55.43) and last traded at €50.74 ($55.15). Approximately 119,992 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.72 ($54.04).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($66.58) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Nemetschek Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

