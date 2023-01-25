New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Shares Down 4.2%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13. 39,488 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 29,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.80 million, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.62.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 66.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Concept Energy Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.65% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

