New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Shares Down 4.2%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.13. 39,488 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 29,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $5.80 million, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.62.
New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 66.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
New Concept Energy Company Profile
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
