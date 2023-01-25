New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Position Trimmed by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 127.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $85.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

