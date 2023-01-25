New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 3.4% Higher

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 1,298,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,631,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $0.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.47.

New Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $825.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 15.68%. Equities analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

