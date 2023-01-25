New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 331,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 360,703 shares.The stock last traded at $57.69 and had previously closed at $57.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

New Relic Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25.

Insider Activity

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 25.24% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $376,389.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $376,389.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $88,627.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,960 shares in the company, valued at $984,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 620,940 shares of company stock valued at $36,806,171. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,684,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,167,000 after acquiring an additional 105,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after acquiring an additional 49,388 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,523,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,308,000 after acquiring an additional 261,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,324,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

