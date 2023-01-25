New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NYMT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,790. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 153,495 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 71.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 79,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 326,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

