New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on NYMT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,790. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
