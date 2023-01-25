NewMarket (NEU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $696.05 million for the quarter.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NewMarket stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $341.25. 44,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,271. NewMarket has a one year low of $280.28 and a one year high of $351.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.31.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NewMarket in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in NewMarket in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 21.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 84.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 19.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.