Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 84,087 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of Newmont worth $21,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Newmont by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Newmont Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

