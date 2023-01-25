NextEra Energy (NEE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. NextEra Energy has set its FY22 guidance at $2.80-2.90 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.98-3.13 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,647,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,194. The firm has a market cap of $166.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $245,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $258,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

