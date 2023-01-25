NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $642.00 million-$650.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.67 million. NextGen Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.93-0.99 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXGN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised NextGen Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $21.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $200,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,614.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $200,551.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,614.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $666,215.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,063.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,527 shares of company stock worth $1,514,207 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 485,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Further Reading

