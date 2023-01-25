Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Shares Up 100%

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) shot up 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01. 2,583,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 630% from the average session volume of 353,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15.

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

