NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Director Group L. P. Column Buys 9,900 Shares

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) Director Group L. P. Column acquired 9,900 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 742,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

NGM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.22. The company had a trading volume of 216,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,422. The company has a market cap of $426.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.12% and a negative net margin of 264.09%. On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NGM. B. Riley reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 311,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

