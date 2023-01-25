NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.19% of NiSource worth $19,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,796,000 after purchasing an additional 760,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,107,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,779,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,404,000 after purchasing an additional 695,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 16,086.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,529. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

