Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.64 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on JWN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.63.

JWN opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $29.59.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $354,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $300,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

