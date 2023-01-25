Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Reduced by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up 2.6% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $255.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

