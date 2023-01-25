Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 600.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $459.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $515.98 and a 200 day moving average of $498.32.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $570.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

