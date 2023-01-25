Northrop Grumman (NOC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.60 per share for the quarter. Northrop Grumman has set its FY22 guidance at $24.50-25.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $24.50-$25.10 EPS.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.9 %

NOC traded up $8.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $459.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.32.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $570.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.33.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.