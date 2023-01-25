NSUR COIN (NSUR) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and $32,227.36 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NSUR COIN has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. One NSUR COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00398399 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,293.70 or 0.27964673 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.78 or 0.00603309 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

