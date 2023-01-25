Nucor (NUE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter.

Nucor Trading Up 0.1 %

NUE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.03. 1,687,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,873. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor has a 52-week low of $91.69 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.09 and its 200-day moving average is $133.74.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.89.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

